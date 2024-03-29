Easter cooking with Chef Bobby: Ranchero style beans and breakfast platter

Hooks Ranchero Style Beans

2 cans Goya Black Beans, Premium - 47 oz drained and rinsed to reduce sodium up to 41% research shows.

1 can Goya Kidney Beans, Red, Premium 15.7 oz. Cans drained rinsed to reduce sodium.

4 diced Roma Tomatoes

1 large red onion diced medium

6 cloves of garlic smashed

1 cup fresh chopped cilantro no stems

2 tablespoons of cumin

2 tablespoons of chili powder

1 can of La Costena Chipotles, Peppers in Adobo Sauce - 7 ozchopped

Olive oil for sautéing

2 jalapeños slice it down the middle

4 fresno chilis sliced paper thin.

Corn tortilla to fry fresh

Eggs for entree service

Preparing the beans:

In a Dutch oven bring oil to medium heat.

Add onions and sauté until they start to get translucent.

Add all dry ingredients

Stir in and add Roma tomatoes

Add beans and a quart of water

Reduce to a low simmer add cilantro. Cover with Dutch oven lid and allow the flavors to steep. Occasionally stirring to make sure nothing is sticking and burning.

You can add salt to taste if needed.

Allow them to stew for at least an hour minimum.

Line your serving dish with grated cheddar cheese and lay your tortillas add your bean stew over the tortillas. I love two eggs over easy on top and finish with some cheddar, Salsa Verde and enjoy!

Hooks Beef Tip breakfast platter

8 ounces of beef tenderloin, have the butcher cut them into one by one cubes, or ribeye, or even New York strip. For this application, we were using beef tenderloin.

6 ounces of wild mushroom blend of your choice

Bone marrow segment cut in half.

1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil oil

Quarter stick of unsalted butter

Salt and pepper taste.

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 ounce cognac or whiskey

Red pepper flakes to taste

2 tablespoons of low sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons of chopped green onion, scallion

We are using blistered tomatoes for a garnish. You can also use diced tomatoes or grape tomatoes cut in halves.

Embellish dish with a roasted bone marrow, which we baked up to 125° in the oven at 375° for about 12 to 15 minutes

Any type of breakfast potato you prefer to go with this breakfast. For this application, we are utilizing tricolor, heirloom potatoes. These potatoes are tossed in olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and Parmesan and Our roasted in the oven for 35 minutes until fork tender.

Execution

Bring your pan to a medium high heat and olive oil. Toss in your beef tenderloin tips lightly seasoning with your salt and pepper and pepper, flake.

Below beef tenderloin to caramelize on at least three sides continuously, turning every 2 to 3 minutes. After two minutes, add your mushrooms, your fresh chopped garlic, and your pre-cooked potatoes.

You’re going to deglaze the pan with the whiskey, or cognac burn off all the alcohol had your soy sauce, tossing and stirring and finishing with heavy cream. But the sauce reduce down by half and toss in your chopped scallion and parsley. Place your bone marrow on the plate and put your mushroom potato and beef tenderloin over the bone marrow and top with your choice of egg scrambled omelette or eggs over easy like we are doing here.