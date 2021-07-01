Former 'Hell's Kitchen' Chef Dishes 'Feast' in Chesterfield

Great eats can be found at one of Chesterfield's newest restaurants, ‘Feast.’ Jared Bobkin is the Executive Chef. He's an Oak Park native and was featured on Hell's Kitchen in Season 15 and Season 17 All-Stars. In his recent appearance on "The Nine," Bobkin talked about his time on Hell's Kitchen and shared his recipe for Crusted Sea Bass in Mushroom Broth.

Crusted Sea Bass in Mushroom Broth

Ingredients

Banyuls Broth:

5 lb sliced button mushrooms

6 tbsp butter

½ cup honey

½ cup tamari

½ cup red wine vinegar

½ cup lemon juice

2 qt water

½ cup brown butter

Spice Mix:

8 oz almonds, toasted

8 oz hazelnuts, toasted

8 oz coriander seeds, toasted

2 oz black peppercorns, toasted

In a sauce pot, saute the mushrooms in butter over medium high heat. Cook until the mushrooms reach a golden brown color and the moisture has been mostly cooked out. Add the rest of the ingredients for the broth into the mushroom mixture. Simmer for 45 mins and strain through a chinois, discarding the mushrooms. Adjust the seasoning with salt if needed.

Once the broth is off the stove and completed, add the brown butter and stir in.

For the spice mixture, grind all ingredients separately to create a fine/course crust.

