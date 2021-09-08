Great Lakes Pot Pie company shows how to add versatility to your weekly dinner lineup
Pot pie can do a lot for the dinner schedule.
There are too many fillings and dough recipes to include into one meal, but the owner of the Great Lakes Pot Pie Company took a shot at it.
The recipe is posted below. More information can be found at www.greatlakespotpies.com
Pie Dough ingredients:
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, chilled, plus more for pie plate
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling out dough
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup ice water
Recipe:
- Cut each stick of butter into 8 pieces, and refrigerate until needed. Place the flour, salt, and sugar in a large mixing bowl, and mix to combine.
- Add the chilled butter. Using a pastry blender, incorporate the butter into the flour mixture; the mixture should resemble coarse meal with small pieces of butter, the size of small peas, remaining visible.
- Drizzle 2 tablespoons ice water over the flour-butter mixture, and blend. Repeat with an additional 2 tablespoons water. At this point, you may have to add more water: When a handful of dough squeezed together just holds its shape, you've added enough; if the dough crumbles, continue incorporating water, 1 tablespoon at a time, checking the consistency after each additional tablespoon.
- Turn the dough out onto a clean work surface. Divide into two equal pieces, and place on two separate sheets of plastic wrap. Flatten, and form two disks.
- Lightly dust a clean, dry work surface with flour. Place the chilled dough in the center of the work surface, and dust the dough as well as the rolling pin with flour. Position the rolling pin on the center of the disk, and begin rolling the dough away from you. Give the disk a quarter turn, and roll again. Continue turning and rolling until you have an even 1/8-inch thickness. Turning the dough as you roll will prevent it from sticking to the work surface. A dry pastry brush is handy to remove any excess flour during and after the rolling process.
- After rolling out the dough place one round disk in pan and press onto the bottom and sides. It should hang over the edges a little bit.
- Fill inside of pie pan with filling to just at the rim.
- Place a round disk of dough on top. Slightly fold the top dough under the bottom dough at edge. Crimp all around the edges.
- Brush top with egg and put cuts in the top for steam to release during baking.
- If cooking pie fresh, bake at 400F about 35-40 minutes. If baking from frozen, bake at 400F about 50-60 minutes. All ovens are different. Make sure the internal temperature is 165F.