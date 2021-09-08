Great Lakes Pot Pie company shows how to add versatility to your weekly dinner lineup

Pot pie can do a lot for the dinner schedule.

There are too many fillings and dough recipes to include into one meal, but the owner of the Great Lakes Pot Pie Company took a shot at it.

The recipe is posted below. More information can be found at www.greatlakespotpies.com

Pie Dough ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, chilled, plus more for pie plate

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling out dough

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 to 1/2 cup ice water

Recipe:

Advertisement