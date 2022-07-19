Navigating the job market as a college graduate

As college graduates finish their final classes, they're turning to the job market - which can be a bit intimidating.

Ryan Miller, a client success manager at Employment BOOST, shares some tips on how recent college graduates can best prepare themselves for a job in the professional world.

Employment BOOST is a career consulting company located in Troy that offers many tips for clients looking to launch their career. These tips include, resume writing, asking for reference letters, taking professional headshots, coaching, and more.

Miller visited The Nine on Tuesday to discuss what recent graduates need to know.