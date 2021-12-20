Preparing fried chickie at Chive Kitchen, Farmington's only vegan restaurant and bar

Chef Suzy Silvestre of Chive Kitchen prepared Fried Chickie for this week's Meatless Monday segment.

The restaurant, located in downtown Farmington, is the community's only vegan eatery and bar. It's one-of-a-kind lineup also features some vegan wine-themed events. Learn more here.

Recipe

Choose a protein of choice for your Fried Chickie. You may use seitan, tofu, vegetables or a portobello steak can work well.

You will have a filling, tasty and crispy main that will go well with your traditional sides of mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, corn bread, etc.

Wet Mix

2 Cups Oat Milk (milk of choice)

1 Tbs Canola Oil

1 Tbs Favorite Seasoning (Trader Joe's has a Vegan Chicken-LESS Seasoning Salt)

2 Tbs Apple Cider Vinegar

Dry Mix

2 Cups All Purpose Flour

2 T Smoked Paprika

1 T Nutritional Yeast

1 T Onion Powder

1 tsp Oregano

2 tsp Salt

1 tsp Sugar

1/4 tsp Cayenne Pepper

Stir and combine ingredients well.

Take your protein and soak in your wet Mix, then roll it around in your dry mix. Repeat wet and dry twice.

Fry your chickie in 325 degree oil until golden in color. You can always test the middle with a thermometer to assure to the temperature has reached 165 degrees.

Gluten Free Option. Instead of All Purpose Flour use 1 cup of Rice Flour and 1 cup of cornstarch.