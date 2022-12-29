Preparing holiday meals with Chef Bobby: Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus and coconut shrimp

Chef Bobby had a couple different recipes to offer up for the end of the year, including something quick and easy and something with a bit more fragrance.

The catering cook prepared asparagus wrapped in prosciutto as something anyone could bring over for an evening dinner party. As for a main course, you can't go wrong with coconut shrimp.

Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus

Ingredients

This is a phenomenal holiday recipe. That’s quick easy and very affordable. This recipe makes appetizers for 4 to 6 guests and will run under $20

1 pound of asparagus, trim about 1 1/2 to 1 and three-quarter inches of the stem off.

Those are stringy and extremely chewy and tough to eat. We always take those off. Give them a quick rinse pat dry with paper towel.

4 ounces of prosciutto slice paperthin you could purchase this and 4 ounce packages at Kroger. Reasonable.

A nice Vermont classic goat cheese about 4 ounces.

Recipe

Get all ingredients in front of you layer prosciutto flat on your cutting board Take a generous piece of the goat cheese lid on the very end of your prosciutto place your asparagus, and roll it so it wraps 3/4 of the asparagus Place on an oil baking tray repeat process, so you’ve completed the whole task and have all your spares on the tray Bake at 400° for about 15 minutes with them. Cool for about three minutes and place them on a platter and drizzle your balsamic and honey glaze, and they are ready to eat

Coconut Shrimp

Ingredients

¾ cup all-purpose flour, divided

⅔ cup beer

1 large egg

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

2 cups flaked coconut

24 medium raw shrimp, shelled, deveined, with tails attached

3 cups oil for frying

Recipe