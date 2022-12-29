Expand / Collapse search

Preparing holiday meals with Chef Bobby: Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus and coconut shrimp

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

Chef Bobby prepares prosciutto-wrapped asparagus

An easy, quick, and very affordable dish for the holidays includes something simple: prosciutto-wrapped asparagus.

(FOX 2) - Chef Bobby had a couple different recipes to offer up for the end of the year, including something quick and easy and something with a bit more fragrance. 

The catering cook prepared asparagus wrapped in prosciutto as something anyone could bring over for an evening dinner party. As for a main course, you can't go wrong with coconut shrimp.

Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus

Ingredients

  • This is a phenomenal holiday recipe. That’s quick easy and very affordable. This recipe makes appetizers for 4 to 6 guests and will run under $20
  • 1 pound of asparagus, trim about 1 1/2 to 1 and three-quarter inches of the stem off.
  • Those are stringy and extremely chewy and tough to eat. We always take those off. Give them a quick rinse pat dry with paper towel.
  • 4 ounces of prosciutto slice paperthin you could purchase this and 4 ounce packages at Kroger. Reasonable.
  • A nice Vermont classic goat cheese about 4 ounces.

Recipe

  1. Get all ingredients in front of you layer prosciutto flat on your cutting board
  2. Take a generous piece of the goat cheese lid on the very end of your prosciutto place your asparagus, and roll it so it wraps 3/4 of the asparagus
  3. Place on an oil baking tray repeat process, so you’ve completed the whole task and have all your spares on the tray
  4. Bake at 400° for about 15 minutes with them.
  5. Cool for about three minutes and place them on a platter and drizzle your balsamic and honey glaze, and they are ready to eat

Cooking coconut shrimp with Chef Bobby

With some coconut, shrimp, oil, egg, flour, and baking power, any prospective chef can prepare this authentic coconut shrimp recipe.

Coconut Shrimp 

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour, divided
  • ⅔ cup beer
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 cups flaked coconut
  • 24 medium raw shrimp, shelled, deveined, with tails attached
  • 3 cups oil for frying

Recipe

  1. Whisk together 1/2 cup flour, beer, egg, and baking powder in a medium bowl until smooth. Place coconut and remaining 1/4 cup flour in 2 separate bowls.
  2. One at a time, hold shrimp by the tail and dredge in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in beer batter; allow excess to drip off. Roll in coconut, then place on the prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  3. Heat oil in a deep fryer or large skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  4. Working in batches, fry shrimp in hot oil, turning once, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Use tongs to remove shrimp to paper towels to drain.