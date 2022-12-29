Preparing holiday meals with Chef Bobby: Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus and coconut shrimp
(FOX 2) - Chef Bobby had a couple different recipes to offer up for the end of the year, including something quick and easy and something with a bit more fragrance.
The catering cook prepared asparagus wrapped in prosciutto as something anyone could bring over for an evening dinner party. As for a main course, you can't go wrong with coconut shrimp.
Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus
Ingredients
- This is a phenomenal holiday recipe. That’s quick easy and very affordable. This recipe makes appetizers for 4 to 6 guests and will run under $20
- 1 pound of asparagus, trim about 1 1/2 to 1 and three-quarter inches of the stem off.
- Those are stringy and extremely chewy and tough to eat. We always take those off. Give them a quick rinse pat dry with paper towel.
- 4 ounces of prosciutto slice paperthin you could purchase this and 4 ounce packages at Kroger. Reasonable.
- A nice Vermont classic goat cheese about 4 ounces.
Recipe
- Get all ingredients in front of you layer prosciutto flat on your cutting board
- Take a generous piece of the goat cheese lid on the very end of your prosciutto place your asparagus, and roll it so it wraps 3/4 of the asparagus
- Place on an oil baking tray repeat process, so you’ve completed the whole task and have all your spares on the tray
- Bake at 400° for about 15 minutes with them.
- Cool for about three minutes and place them on a platter and drizzle your balsamic and honey glaze, and they are ready to eat
Coconut Shrimp
Ingredients
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour, divided
- ⅔ cup beer
- 1 large egg
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- 2 cups flaked coconut
- 24 medium raw shrimp, shelled, deveined, with tails attached
- 3 cups oil for frying
Recipe
- Whisk together 1/2 cup flour, beer, egg, and baking powder in a medium bowl until smooth. Place coconut and remaining 1/4 cup flour in 2 separate bowls.
- One at a time, hold shrimp by the tail and dredge in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in beer batter; allow excess to drip off. Roll in coconut, then place on the prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Heat oil in a deep fryer or large skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Working in batches, fry shrimp in hot oil, turning once, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Use tongs to remove shrimp to paper towels to drain.