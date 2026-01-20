-30 wind chills in Metro Detroit? Weather forecast shows potential during stretch of extreme cold

The Brief Metro Detroit is bracing for even colder weather for the weekend. Current models show the potential for -33 wind chills Friday into Saturday. The weekend will be the coldest stretch of weather the area has experienced since 2019.



As Metro Detroit approaches its coldest temperatures in seven years, the focus is on the wind chills.

While highs are forecasted to reach double digits this week, it feels much colder. On Tuesday morning, some areas of Southeast Michigan felt as cold as -15. If that sounds bad, unfortunately, it's going to get even worse.

Frigid weekend ahead

Friday begins the start of a polar vortex surge. Lows Friday will be sub-zero, while current models show -20 wind chills that afternoon.

Overnight into Saturday is when the most frigid air will grip the region. Currently, the forecast shows the potential for wind chills of -33.

A model showing forecasted wind chills for Friday, Jan. 23 into Saturday, Jan. 24

This cold night leads into a weekend that doesn't feel much better. Highs Saturday are only forecasted to be in the single-digits before only slightly improving to the double digits Sunday.

Big picture view:

The weekend is expected to be the coldest weather in Metro Detroit since January 2019, when lows reached -14. That was the actual temperature – not the wind chill.

According to National Weather Service (NWS) data, it will certainly feel bitter outside, but it likely won't be record-breaking, as negative double-digit temperatures, not wind chills, would be needed to set records.