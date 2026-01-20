-30 wind chills in Metro Detroit? Weather forecast shows potential during stretch of extreme cold
DETROIT (FOX 2) - As Metro Detroit approaches its coldest temperatures in seven years, the focus is on the wind chills.
VIEW: Detroit warming centers
While highs are forecasted to reach double digits this week, it feels much colder. On Tuesday morning, some areas of Southeast Michigan felt as cold as -15. If that sounds bad, unfortunately, it's going to get even worse.
Frigid weekend ahead
Friday begins the start of a polar vortex surge. Lows Friday will be sub-zero, while current models show -20 wind chills that afternoon.
Overnight into Saturday is when the most frigid air will grip the region. Currently, the forecast shows the potential for wind chills of -33.
A model showing forecasted wind chills for Friday, Jan. 23 into Saturday, Jan. 24
This cold night leads into a weekend that doesn't feel much better. Highs Saturday are only forecasted to be in the single-digits before only slightly improving to the double digits Sunday.
Big picture view:
The weekend is expected to be the coldest weather in Metro Detroit since January 2019, when lows reached -14. That was the actual temperature – not the wind chill.
According to National Weather Service (NWS) data, it will certainly feel bitter outside, but it likely won't be record-breaking, as negative double-digit temperatures, not wind chills, would be needed to set records.