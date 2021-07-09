A break from wet weather and humidity with moderate conditions expected this weekend

A much-deserved break from the wet weather is on the way!

The next two days will be rain-free with showers making a comeback late this weekend. Many are tired of the rain (me too!), but the good news is the last two weeks of rain have erased much of the area's drought.

Only a swatch of southern Wayne County into portions of Monroe and Lenawee Counties still hanging onto abnormally dry conditions and moderate and severe drought conditions continuing along and north of the I-69 corridor.

Today will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with high temps stuck in the 70's. Skies remain clear tonight and temps fade further leading to a cooler start Saturday morning with many of us in the 50's.

Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies are expected Saturday with comfortable humidity and high pressure staying in control and keeping the rain off to our south and west.

By Sunday, high pressure gives some ground and humidity levels will rise through the day with rain becoming more likely by afternoon into the evening which may wind up being on the heavy side.

That same system will continue to pump up the moisture and push our temps back to the 80's for next week leading to a warmer and more active stretch of weather.

It will likely be one of those weeks with daily storm chances although we will have plenty of dry time in between the wet stuff.