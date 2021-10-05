A break in the rain Tuesday for most of Southeast Michigan with highs in the low 70s this afternoon

A break in the rain arrives! A few light showers linger early this morning but will fade before long offering up a mainly dry day across Southeast Michigan.

This as low pressure drops south and high pressure nudges into the Great Lakes.

If you're hoping for sun, I wouldn't hold my breath as moisture will become trapped under an inversion leading to what will likely be a grey day.

High pressure continues its journey across the northern Great Lakes leading to dry weather Wednesday. All the while, low pressure from our south will be lifting back north bringing with it another round of rain as early as Wednesday evening.

Shower and storms will continue on and off through Wednesday night as well as Thursday & Friday before we catch a break to start the weekend (fingers crossed!) with another round of wet weather come Sunday.