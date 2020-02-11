Another 1-2" of snow expected Thursday, with blast of cold temps on the way

Southeast Michigan is in the midst of our Thursday snowstorm, and the totals are starting to look not all that impressive.

Many of us woke up to some snow on the ground this morning, about a half-inch to an inch. The snow will continue through the day Thursday, with another inch - maybe two - expected to fall. When all is said and done, many of us will see a total of 2-3".

Like our last winter storm system, this one is surging up from the Southwest, bringing plenty of moisture with it. But the warm southern air never makes it here, instead, an arctic blast will rush in from the north.

This combination is helping to lead to advanced totals since none of the precipitation will fall as rain.

Your best bet will be to wait until lunchtime on Thursday to shovel. By that time, most of the snow will have fallen and you'll be shoveling 1-3 inches of "normal" winter snow (i.e. not too wet or heavy).

This does mean that the drive into work on Thursday will be compromised and if you have kids you may want to pay attention to Fox 2's school alerts, as the timing will impact things.

Thursday night, Friday and Friday night are shaping up to be frigid with overnight lows in single digits and windchills at or below zero! In fact the windchill most of Friday will be near 10...so dress warm!