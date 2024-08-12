Beautiful weather Monday with slight rain chances in the afternoon

Another classic summer day is on the horizon with warm temperatures and some cloud and rain chances throughout the day.

The National Weather Service is expecting Monday to get into the low 80s with a lot of sun in the morning. As the afternoon proceeds, clouds move into the area with isolated showers possible later in the evening.

That's going to be the case for much of the week with temperatures landing in the 80s throughout the week.

While there are possibilities throughout the week for showers, it doesn't look likely anything severe will roll in.

The nights will fall into the 60s, offering a 20-degree swing most days and some chances to cool off.