Beautiful weather Monday with slight rain chances in the afternoon

By Jack Nissen
Published  August 12, 2024 6:24am EDT
Milder Monday

Slightly milder temperatures, near the seasonal value of 82, will be the rule this week. Isolated showers possible today. Most of the state is dry. Better chance for widespread rain near the end of the week. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast

(FOX 2) - Another classic summer day is on the horizon with warm temperatures and some cloud and rain chances throughout the day. 

The National Weather Service is expecting Monday to get into the low 80s with a lot of sun in the morning. As the afternoon proceeds, clouds move into the area with isolated showers possible later in the evening.

That's going to be the case for much of the week with temperatures landing in the 80s throughout the week. 

While there are possibilities throughout the week for showers, it doesn't look likely anything severe will roll in.

The nights will fall into the 60s, offering a 20-degree swing most days and some chances to cool off. 