Beautiful weather on tap for Detroit Tigers playoff game Wednesday

Basically all that matters today:

Rain forced a late start for yesterday's Tigers game in Detroit, but that won't be an issue today. It will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds when the first pitch is thrown at 3:08 p.m.

Headed to the game? Review the Comerica Park bag policy here.

We’ve got high pressure to thank for the shift. Skies stay mainly clear tonight and temps dip into the mid and upper 30s.

Some patchy frost is possible north and west.

What's next:

Nice stuff carries us through the rest of the week. A shift arrives for the weekend as low pressure drops into the Great Lakes, bringing scattered showers Saturday and cooler temps. We rebound to near 70 next week.