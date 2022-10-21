Beautiful weekend of weather as temperatures turn to the 70s with lots of sun

Buckle in for one of the best fall weekend forecasts we've ever had folks!

After a rough week of clouds, wind, rain and chilly temperatures it all changes as we head into the weekend.

Sure, it'll start chilly out there this morning as we struggle through the Friday commute to the upper 30s but by lunchtime it'll be in the 50s and then when we clock out and kick off the weekend we'll be in the middle to upper 60s! That will include plenty of sunshine.

The weekend looks even better, if you can believe it.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70-75 degree range with sunshine both days. It's the perfect weekend to get out and go to the cider mill, walk around and look at the fall colors or get some fall yard cleanup done!

The warm air sticks around into early next week before falling back down to "normal" (near 60) by the end of next work week.

Early indications for Halloween are that it will be seasonal with high temps near 55 and no rain (which is great!).

