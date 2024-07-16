Expand / Collapse search

Beware of ponding on Metro Detroit roads as heavy rain continues

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 16, 2024 6:20am EDT
Spotty shower chances Tuesday

Rocky start this morning with heavy rain and storms! Spotty storm chance this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s!

The severe thunderstorm threat has ended, but heavy rain continues to fall in Metro Detroit on Tuesday morning.

During overnight storms, 1 ½ to 2 ½ inches of rain fell. The heavy rain will taper off as the morning continues, with some showers before a mostly dry day.

This rain is leading to a tricky morning commute with rain ponding on some roads. 

There's a chance for additional showers to pop up around 4-5:30 p.m., though not everyone will see that rain.

After the rain, it will be a quiet and clear night heading into Wednesday.

Highs today will be in the low 80s. There will be humidity, but it won't be as stuffy as Monday. A stretch of lower temperatures is on the way, with temps in the high 70s to low 80s to round out the week.

