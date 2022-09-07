Clear skies and low 80s rest of the week before chances for rainy weekend

Skies started clearing a bit yesterday with the full clearing overnight which has helped temperatures fade overnight - a crisp beginning across Southeast Michigan.

Nothing more than a bit of patchy fog this morning with plenty of sun coming as high pressure takes a more firm grasp of our weather.

In fact, it's smooth sailing through the week.

By the weekend our pattern breaks down and rain returns.

Saturday will start and quite possibly finish dry with just the off-chance for a late shower. Rain is more likely Sunday.

Our weekend system might become a cut-off low and linger into early next week leading to a soggier stretch of weather. Those details remain to be seen as of now, but temperatures will come down back to the 70s.