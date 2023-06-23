Cloudy Friday with rain turns into humid, sunny Saturday before showers return Sunday

A warm start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a mainly cloudy sky.

Light rain will move for the morning drive and will stick around through much of the day. It'll be a gray and damp afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Rain becomes more isolated through the evening with lows in the mid 60s.

Rain moves out just in time for Saturday!

It should be a warm, humid, and bright day with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

Highs will rebound to the mid 80s during the afternoon. Sunday, we have our next chance of showers and storms during the afternoon with a warm front lifting through the state. We do have a Marginal Risk of stronger to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Highs will top out in the mid-80s with humid conditions, which will help fuel some of the storms during the day.

Rain will remain in the forecast through next week. This will produce widespread showers through the day on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain cool with most spots in the 70 through Tuesday.

Rain moves out mid-week with highs warming to the 80s through the end of next week.