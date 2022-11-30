Cold front swings through Michigan as wind advisory goes into effect

There's a bit of a spring feel in the air, but it's fleeting.

The 4 a.m. temperatures are in the 50s with dew points in a decent place, but the cold front swings through and by 7 a.m. most of us are in the 30s.

Wind will be an issue as well, dropping our chills to the 20s by afternoon.

The wind will be more than noticeable, with a wind advisory in place from 4 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph possible, which could prompt isolated power outages.

A few flurries or light snow showers are possible, though accumulations will be limited to a trace in spots.

High pressure builds in and should help break the clouds up Thursday to counter the cold a bit. Temperatures relax further to end the week.