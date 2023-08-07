Cool start to the week with some passing rain showers Monday

Our temperatures continue to trend down today. We'll have a tough time getting out of the 60s!

Rain showers will bubble up from time to time (best bet looks to center around midday), but they don't look to amount to much.

We'll break the clouds up overnight and the sun's back in part tomorrow as temperatures head into the low 80s. Some showers may form by afternoon, but coverage looks to be limited, and we'll totally dry things out Wednesday.

Today will prove to be the exception rather than the rule regarding temperatures for the week.