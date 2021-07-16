Detroit in the crosshairs of multiple inches of rain Friday

Another round of heavy rain has flooding on the minds of many.

You can plan on scattered mostly lighter showers with an occasional heavier shower for the morning commute, but I don't expect too much rain or too much action until we head into the afternoon when rainfall rates may hit or exceed 1 inch an hour at times.

The rain will be around for the evening but should be lightening up and continue to do that through the night.

Some showers will linger to start your Saturday but they won't be around all day, so the weekend still looks pretty good with increasing sun and temps.

Rain totals will be lower to the north and higher to the south. The I-69 corridor should wind up with around .1 inch while the M-59 corridor increases to a quarter-inch or so.

There will be higher totals elsewhere with Detroit, Ann Arbor, and points to the south seeing the greatest potential to achieve 2 inches or possibly more.

For perspective, the big floods from late June put down 6 or 7 inches in some spots, which we will not see this time around.

However, minor flooding will be possible if some of the higher totals are realized.