Ohio man arraigned for Econo Lodge death of Monroe man

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The Brief A Toledo man was charged with manslaughter of a victim at a Monroe motel on March 28. Mark Shane Holmes is accused in the death of a Monroe man at the Econo Lodge on Albain Road. Cass Vinson of Monroe, was found dead at the scene.



A 46-year-old Toledo man was arraigned for the motel death of a Monroe man on March 28th.

The backstory:

Mark Shane Holmes is charged with manslaughter and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The victim was identified as Cass Lireece Vinson, 46, of Monroe Michigan.

Vinson was found unconscious inside the Econo Lodge at 6500 E. Albain Road in Monroe Township.

When Monroe County deputies responded to a call of a disturbance just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, they found two men inside a room along with Vinson who was unconscious.

Vinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second suspect also arrested with Holmes, was released without charges.