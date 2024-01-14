Detroit Lions weather forecast: Bitter cold air feels below zero most of Sunday

Very cold at the end of a very active weekend and just in time for some Lions playoff football! We have the coldest air of the season thus far expected to move in through the end of the weekend.

Temperatures to start Sunday morning will fall to the lower teens while some spots could sink to the single digits! Winds will be gusty still with gusts around 30-35 mph which will add a brutal bite to the air. Expect to see temperatures ranging between 15-20°, feeling below 0° Sunday morning.

We could also be adding to the snowfall accumulation with lake effect snow showers through the early morning with a few lingering through the afternoon and evening. An additional 2 inches of snow is possible!

For those tailgating, be sure to wear several layers! We don't see much of a rebound throughout the day with high temperatures. We'll see a high of 14°, but winds will still be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. That will give us wind chills below zero pretty much all day. Temperatures by kick-off will be in the single digits and wind chills nearing -10°!

Layers are very important on Sunday. The kind of cold that is forecasted through the afternoon and evening can result in frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes.

We'll see the cold stick around through the work week next week with highs ranging between 10-20° with feel-like temperatures sub-zero for a good part of the work week. Stay safe and stay warm through the evening. Go lions!