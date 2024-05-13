2 killed when SUV 'launched' on I-275 after driver loses control

A driver and her passenger were killed after a crash that sent their vehicle flying on the other side of I-275 over the weekend.

Michigan State Police said the 46-year-old driver from Jasper and her passenger, a 21-year-old from Canton, were traveling south on the freeway near Ann Arbor Trail in a Ford Edge around 3:20 a.m. Sunday when the woman lost control.

She crossed the median and went up the embankment on the northbound side of the freeway before the Edge "was launched onto the north bound side and rolled over."

Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead.

While the SUV was rolled over on the freeway, a driver in a Buick LaCrosse hit the Edge. That driver suffered minor injuries.

"Currently, it has not been determined why the driver left the roadway. Unfortunately, neither the driver nor the passenger who died in the crash were wearing their seatbelts," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw.