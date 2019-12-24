Detroit looking at warmest Christmas in 37 years

Anyone bracing themselves for a cold snowy Christmas can rest easy, or sigh with sadness, depending on how they feel about winter.

Not only will this be a snow-less Christmas, but it could be metro Detroit's warmest in almost four decades.

The National Weather Service out of Detroit is reporting "dry & mild" weather with a "return of 50s on Christmas for Metro area."

Yes, you read that right. Christmas Day temperatures are expected to fall in the mid-50s.

Go a little north and the weather will still be favorable for jeans and sweatshirts, with temperatures rising as far as the upper-40s.

The warmest ever recorded Christmas in Metro Detroit was 64 degrees, back in 1982. Officials anticipate this Christmas to be the sixth warmest since record-keeping began, back in 1874.