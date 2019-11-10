Detroit's first significant snow of the season: 3 to 5 inches of snow expected 

Hopefully, your fall pickup is done because the first significant snow of the season is knocking on our front door with an expected three to five inches of snow expected to be on the ground by the time this system is done.

Here's the timeline of when we'll see snow in the Detroit area:

Rain moved into southeast Michigan and the Thumb around 4 p.m. Sunday. By midnight into Monday morning, that moisture will turn to snow when a cold front moves through. We'll see snow for most of the morning, afternoon and evening.

It won't end until 7 p.m. Monday, by then we'll have between 3 and 5 inches of snow. But parts north, especially around Port Huron, will see over 6 inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect between 4 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday for Metro Detroit, with winter storm warnings to the north near the thumb.

This snow will likely mean closings. Check the list for the latest closings at fox2detroit.com/closings

Of course, that all-day snow will be around for Monday morning rush and the evening rush hour. Just slow down, give the driver in front of you a few extra feet, and, as always, put the phone down.

This snow could break the record for daily snowfall on November 11th in Detroit, which is currently 4.1 inches.

And the snow will stick around on the ground for a while. Windy, cold conditions move in on Tuesday with highs only in the 20s.

Track the snow as it moves in and then falls all Monday with the FOX 2 Weather app. It's free in the App Store and in Google Play.