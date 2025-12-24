Dry Christmas ahead in Metro Detroit

Our weather looks dry for Christmas Day.

However, that changes as we wake up on Friday. The day brings a good chance for a wintry mix, including freezing rain, in the area.

Some icy spots will be possible, especially from morning until the early afternoon.

Read the full Friday forecast here.

Sunday features some rain showers, followed by much colder air Monday into Tuesday, as temperatures dip back into the 20s.

Day-by-day forecast

Rest of Wednesday evening/night: Mostly cloudy with some late-evening or overnight sprinkles. Low near 32.

Thursday (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly cloudy and dry. High 39

Friday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. High 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 37

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy. Some rain showers. High 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Windy and colder with snow flurries. High 27

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Blustery and cold. High 27