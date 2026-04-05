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EF1 tornado struck Wayne County Saturday night

Published  April 5, 2026 7:20pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit
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The Brief

    • The NWS sent teams to Michigan and confirmed a tornado had struck on Saturday.
    • After the storms cleared, uprooted trees, damaged buildings, and more were left behind.
    • No major injuries were reported.

BELLEVILLE, MI (FOX 2) - The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that an EF1 Tornado ripped through western Wayne County, hitting the Van Buren Township and Belleville areas. 

Strong storms that prompted multiple tornado warnings around Southeast Michigan left behind a mess for some.

An EF1 tornado carries wind speeds of between 86 and 110 miles per hour.

Buildings were damaged, poles were knocked over, and trees were toppled. Much of this damage occurred in Monroe County and around Belleville and Van Buren Township in western Wayne County.

No major injuries were reported from the storms. 

Four different tornado warnings were issued around 6 p.m. Saturday evening in southeast Michigan. 

"The wind was going like crazy. Next thing we know, we looked over, a big old blue like fireball," said Robert Kecskes, who owns the 734 Hibachi food truck in Van Buren Township. "The trees are leaning, poles are down. Kind of crazy."

Areas of Southeast Michigan damaged by strong storms

Areas of Southeast Michigan damaged by strong storms

Strong storms took down trees and damaged buildings in some areas of Southeast Michigan on Saturday. Some of the worst damage was seen in Monroe County, along with the Van Buren Township and Belleville areas in western Wayne County. 

See some of the damage in the video above.

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