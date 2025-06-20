The Brief Michigan will be under an Extreme Heat Watch this weekend with temperatures expected to be in the 90s. There is also a thunderstorm potential this Friday. Warm muggy nights will drop into the 70s, which won't provide relief from the extreme heat.



With the official start of summer just around the corner, Michigan will usher in the beginning with a heat wave pushing temperatures into the 90s.

The National Weather Service is expecting the incoming heat to be extreme with potential indexes pushing into the triple digits over the next few days.

Extreme Heat in Michigan

Big picture view:

Most of eastern Michigan will be under an Extreme Heat Watch starting Saturday morning and lasting through Tuesday evening.

The dangerous heat conditions will push Southeast Michigan's heat index north of 100 degrees, increasing the likelihood of heat-related illness.

The overnight temperatures will sink into the 70s, providing some relief for people looking to cool down, but not much.

The counties under the watch include all of Southeast Michigan, as well as around the Lower Peninsula, stretching to Midland, Bay and Huron counties to the north and Kent Ingham and Kalamazoo counties to the west.

Dig deeper:

There is also a chance of thunderstorms on Friday night, with the highest chances between 2-8 p.m.

However, the storms won't be too severe, giving the area a bit of a break from the week of downpours that have pushed through Michigan.

The NWS says wind gusts up to 50 mph and hail are possible.

The forecast from the National Weather Service via X.

Metro Detroit Temperatures

An hourly weather forecast graph from the NWS gives a snapshot of what could be on the way for the next few days:

Friday temperatures will max out in the 80s before dipping to about 68 degrees overnight.

Saturday temperatures will get near 92 degrees with a heat index of 101 degrees.

On Sunday, it gets even hotter - reaching 95 degrees

Monday will be the hottest, reaching 97 degrees by late afternoon. The Heat index will be over 100 degrees.

Things continue to peak in the afternoon at the mid-90s going into next week.

Local perspective:

Heat can put added stress on the body that other weather conditions can't inflict, which means it will be important to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the high temperatures in the middle of the day.

Those that don't have air conditioning will be encouraged to find shelter that is cool enough during the day.

Young children and pets should not be left in unattended vehicles either.