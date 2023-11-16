Fantastic weather Thursday before rain returns, temperatures drop in Southeast Michigan

Fantastic late November weather ends on a high note Thursday with temperatures hitting the low 60s.

Soak it in! It's all over tomorrow as a cold front brings rain for your Friday morning commute, as well as some chillier temperatures.

The rain will wind down in the afternoon. Totals look to wind up near a quarter inch.

And then it's back to November as normal for the weekend.

Rain looks like a good bet next Tuesday while even colder air is expected to follow.



