Flood advisory in Macomb County after severe weather

A string of storms that moved through upper metro Detroit on Monday afternoon has spurred excessive flooding in parts of Macomb County.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Macomb County until 8:15 p.m.

Small streams and urban rivers could bring flooding to surrounding neighborhoods due to a blast of thunderstorms that pushed through the region, which arrived just after 5 p.m.

According to radar estimates, between 1–2 inches of rain fell in a short period of time. Another inch of rain could fall before the severe weather moves on.

Cities that could experience flooding include: Warren, St. Clair Shores, Mount Clemens, New Baltimore, Richmond, Sterling Heights, Clinton, Macomb Township, Roseville, Eastpointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Fraser, Harper Woods, Center Line, Utica, New Haven, Clinton Township, Chesterfield Township and Shelby Township.

It isn't the only community that got hit by wild weather on Monday. Hail was also seen falling in Troy in southern Oakland County.

Later Monday night, there is a chance for more thunderstorms in Southeast Michigan.