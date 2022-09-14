Fog early Wednesday before sun and low-80s take over in the afternoon

A warmer day with a ton of sun is on the way, but first we'll see some fog when we wake up.

Visibility improves over the course of the morning and we're looking at mostly sunny skies with temperatures taking aim at 80 degrees.

A moisture-starved cold front (no rain!) drops through late in the day and kicks our temperatures down a notch Thursday. This is a mere step back on our way to a bigger warm-up.

Rain chances look limited over the weekend, but a stray shower can't be ruled out. I'd say the best opportunity looks to be late Sunday.