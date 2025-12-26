LIVE: Southeast Michigan road conditions during Friday freezing rain

Freezing rain is expected to make for slick travel around Michigan on Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for Southeast Michigan.

Ice totals are expected to range between 0.10–0.20" for most areas. This is enough to create hazardous conditions on roads, especially those that are untreated.

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

