The last bit of warmth will fade fast on Thursday as some weather whiplash arrives in Southeast Michigan on the first day of spring. Check out wind chills this afternoon, bottoming out near 30°!

We’ll catch a lull in the rain for much of the morning commute, but rain returns with snow mixing in as the wind picks back up this afternoon.

Rain is expected before 2 p.m. before snow takes over by 3 p.m.

Most of the snow will melt on contact, leaving little to no accumulation. A fitting reminder that even spring can pack a bit of a punch, as the equinox officially arrived at 5:01 AM.

Expect a cool spring feel to stick around for the next week or more.