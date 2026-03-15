Gov. Whitmer activates Michigan Emergency Operations Center as blizzard, ice storm threaten parts of state

The Brief Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated Michigan’s State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate resources and prepare for possible storm impacts across the state in the next 24–36 hours. In northern Lower Michigan, forecasters say ice accumulation could become a concern, while parts of the Upper Peninsula may experience heavy snow that could approach record levels. Officials warn that much of Michigan could see high winds and widespread power outages as warmer temperatures move into the Lower Peninsula.



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday as parts of the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Michigan brace for potentially severe weather expected to move into the state.

The governor announced the activation at 10 a.m., saying the move will help ensure the state is ready to coordinate resources and respond quickly if communities are impacted by storms.

"This morning, I am activating our State Emergency Operations Center to ensure coordination efforts are in place ahead of potential weather-related impacts across much of the state in the next 24 to 36 hours," Whitmer said in a statement.

Big picture view:

Officials warn that much of Michigan could see high winds and widespread power outages as warmer temperatures move into the Lower Peninsula. The changing conditions also bring the possibility of thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes.

In northern Lower Michigan, forecasters say ice accumulation could become a concern, while parts of the Upper Peninsula may experience heavy snow that could approach record levels.

The National Weather Service reports a blizzard warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, for most of the Upper Peninsula, where total snowfall could reach between 18 and 24 inches. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph, creating significant blowing and drifting snow.

An ice storm warning is in effect for Crawford, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Montmorency counties until 8 a.m. Monday, March 16. Heavy snow is expected to continue across the Tip of the Mitt into the eastern Upper Peninsula, while snow could mix with sleet and freezing rain later Sunday afternoon and evening. Significant snowfall and icing are expected overnight.

Why you should care:

According to the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, staff at the center are monitoring conditions and coordinating with state and local officials to ensure resources are available if needed. District coordinators are also working with local emergency management agencies across the state.

The State Emergency Operations Center, located in Dimondale, serves as Michigan’s hub for coordinating emergency response and recovery efforts between local governments and state agencies.

What you can do:

Residents can find preparedness tips and emergency information through Michigan’s MI Ready website or by following the state’s emergency management division on social media.

Local perspective:

FOX 2 meteorologist Rich Luterman will have the latest on conditions in northern Michigan and what the storm could mean for the Metro Detroit area starting at 4 p.m. on the live stream.

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