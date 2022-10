Are you ready for a beautiful weather weekend?

Plenty of sun & breezy Saturday coupled with temperatures in the 70s will make you want to spend every moment outdoors! High 72/52.

A few more clouds Sunday, but equally mild, high of 73/52.

Variably cloudy Monday but holding on to the 70s. 72/55.

Breezy but dry Tuesday 70/52.

Scattered showers Wednesday. Cooler 64/47.

Chance for rain early Thursday, getting colder. 60/44.

Dry Friday, High 61.