Great looking weekend forecast in store
FOX 2 - Ready for a warm up? It's finally within reach!
Temperatures Saturday will rise 17 degrees above average, about 78. The day may start with lingering showers before 7 a.m., then decreasing clouds and breezy conditions. If you have tickets for the Tigers double header, you're in luck with the weather! The Overnight low: 59.
Sunday may be even warmer. Clouds will increase with the threat of rain by afternoon/evening with wind picking up. High: 79/56.
Periods of rain for Monday, cooler 63/43.
Colder on Tuesday. Dry with a high of 52. Overnight near freezing with a chance for snow showers early Wednesday morning.
High on Wednesday 47/33.
Dry on Thursday, below seasonal temps 54/35.
Increasing clouds for Friday, high, 57.
Enjoy the weekend.
