Great looking weekend forecast in store

Ready for a warm up? It's finally within reach!

Temperatures Saturday will rise 17 degrees above average, about 78. The day may start with lingering showers before 7 a.m., then decreasing clouds and breezy conditions. If you have tickets for the Tigers double header, you're in luck with the weather! The Overnight low: 59.

Sunday may be even warmer. Clouds will increase with the threat of rain by afternoon/evening with wind picking up. High: 79/56.

Periods of rain for Monday, cooler 63/43.

Colder on Tuesday. Dry with a high of 52. Overnight near freezing with a chance for snow showers early Wednesday morning.

High on Wednesday 47/33.

Dry on Thursday, below seasonal temps 54/35.

Increasing clouds for Friday, high, 57.

Enjoy the weekend.

