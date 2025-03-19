For the last official day of winter, we'll continue enjoying that sweet spring feel in the air.

That's thanks to a gusty south wind will be pushing us toward 70 degrees this afternoon.

Temperatures will fade fast, however, with some wild swings in the near future. Highs on Thursday come before sunrise in the 50s, but by the afternoon we’re hovering near 40.

Wet weather moves in between with scattered showers arriving around and after sunset tomorrow, with a good bet for rain and storms near midnight.



Severe weather is possible. A marginal risk - about 1 out of 5 - is in place, with damaging winds as the main threat and a low chance of a tornado.

Cooler air takes over after today, with rain Friday night into Saturday morning and another round arriving Sunday night.