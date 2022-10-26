Halloween Trick-or-Treat forecast for Southeast Michigan

Is it just me or does it kinda seem like every single year on Halloween it either snows or rains? I have distinct memories of that from when I was a kid and I know you do too.

But... the memory is a funny thing sometimes, isn't it? Before I break down what's expected to happen THIS year for Trick or Treaters, let's take a quick trip down memory lane.

Halloween in the 1960s was, for the most part, normal when it came to temperatures - meaning highs were in the middle 50s at the start of trick or treating. Nothing too extreme happened, with the expectation of 1968 when the low dropped to 26 degrees that night, making it quite cold.

The 1970s was up and down, with temperatures varying pretty drastically from year to year so folks that trick or treated in that decade probably remember that. The year 1976 was a particularly bad year as the high for the day was only 46 and it rained.

The 1980s were much better! If you were listening to New Kids On The Block while getting your costume on you typically walked around in seasonal late October weather with few years seeing precipitation.

That is except for 1988 where the week leading up to Halloween saw three days of snow, and the Trick or Treating hours had some cold rain with maybe even a flake mixed in!

If you have memories of watching Hocus Pocus in the 1990s before going out and collecting candy you probably remember wearing a jacket every year, and the data backs you up. It was a cold decade for kids, especially 1993 when it snowed.

Kids that grew up from 2000-2010 have no idea what the rest of us are talking about when it comes to wintry Halloween weather - the decade was AMAZING!

The temperatures were almost always warm (it was 73 degrees in 2003!) and there was very little rain. Those kids had it made!

Which is why it's so unfortunate that from 2010-2020 was the decade that had the absolute worst stretch! It was almost always cold, it rained a few times AND it straight up snowed in 2019. These kids did however get a LOT of candy as the adults felt bad for them and thus loaded them up.

So what about this year?

Well, all signs are pointing to pretty decent Trick or Treating weather. The temperatures will be near 60 in the afternoon and between 52-57 degrees for peak Trick or Treating hours.

There is a chance we could see some passing showers, but for now most of the action looks earlier in the day - we'll keep our fingers crossed.

Happy Halloween everyone!