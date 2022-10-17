SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge at Boyne Mountains opens with picture-perfect fall background

article

It's finally here. The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opened on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain, just in time for some of the last few days of perfect fall foliage - and it was stunning in photos shared by SkyBridge Michigan.

The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge opened to foot traffic on Saturday between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge. It spans more than 1,200 feet and is 118 feet above the ground, offering one of the most unique and picturesque views of northern Michigan.

The towers of the bridge are built with wood timbers from Boyne Falls, while the main cable is galvanized steel, and the walking surfaces is steel framing with ‘pultruded grating deck’ - which is a fancy way of saying strong and safe fiberglass.

To get to the bridge, you'll take the Hemlock Scenic Chairlift to the mountaintop.

The bridge is open daily now between 10 a.m. and dusk until Oct. 31. Then on Nov 1, the hours change to just Fridays (4pm - 8:30pm), Saturdays (10am - 8:30pm), and Sundays (10am - 5pm).

Check out a live view of the bridge.

It's open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and a ticket costs $25 for ages 11-69, $20 for ages 70+, $15 for ages 3-10, and free for children 2 and younger. Guests staying at Boyne Mountain Resort get 10% off. The ticket gets you all day access to spend as much as time as you'd like on the structure.

A couple of things to note: wheelchairs and other mobility equipment (like walkers and crutches) are not safe to be used on the bridge and are not allowed. Dogs are also not allowed though people with service animals can contact the bridge's customer care. Lastly, strollers are also not permitted on the bridge.

The bridge was designed by Experiential Resources who built a similar SkyBridge in Tennessee and, if you look closely, you may see a familiar design in the tower's arch. According to a plaque on the bridge, the M in the Pure Michigan logo was used as an inspiration for the design of the tower arch.