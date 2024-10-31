Halloween is here, and so is a cold front! We’ll keep the warm feel, but rain and wind are moving into the forecast.

The best bet for rain looks to be midday, from lunch through the early afternoon.

Rain chances linger into trick-or-treat time. From approximately 5 to 7 p.m., we might see a few showers, but a complete washout seems unlikely.

Plan for a little rain just in case—maybe we’ll get lucky. For the best idea, parents should check the radar at 6 p.m. for guidance, though keep in mind, it’s not set in stone as models adjust throughout the day.

A big shift follows the cold front, with temperatures dropping and staying cool through the weekend.

Next week, temperatures will rebound with a target of 70 degrees by Election Day, with rain chances returning from Sunday night into midweek.