Hurricane Norma producing dangerous wind, rain, storm surge in Mexico's Cabo San Lucas

Hurricane Norma is causing worsening weather conditions Saturday along the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California and the famous resort town of Cabo San Lucas.

The Category 2 storm is moving towards landfall and is expected to severely impact the region with life-threatening flash floods, strong winds and a dangerous storm surge.

A restaurant remains closed due to the arrival of Hurricane Norma at Los Cabos in Baja California State, Mexico, on October 20, 2023.

Norma's strength has been gradually weakening through Saturday morning as the storm encounters cooler waters and a more hostile atmosphere, with estimated peak winds at 100 mph as of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center on Saturday morning, down from 120 mph overnight. But the storm is expected to remain at hurricane strength when it reaches Cabo San Lucas later in the day.

An elevated weather station in the hills overlooking Cabo San Lucas has reported multiple gusts over 90 mph with a peak a gust of 102 mph in addition to several inches of rain.

The current statistics for Hurricane Norma.(FOX Weather)

Hurricane Warnings remain in effect Saturday for the southern tip of Baja California, including Cabo San Lucas. Additionally, Tropical Storm Warnings now extend north of that area to Los Barriles, and along the mainland of Mexico in Sinaloa, specifically around Culiacan and Mazatlan.

Norma is expected to make a second landfall on Monday in Sinaloa as a tropical storm.

As of the 11 a.m. ET NHC update, Norma was located about 30 miles south of Cabo San Lucas.

A look at the current watches and warnings issued for Hurricane Norma.(FOX Weather)

NHC forecasters expect the hurricane to slow down and weaken as it moves northeastward then travel over inland over Cabo San Lucas and the southern Baja California.

By Sunday, rainfall totals were forecast to reach 5–10 inches in the area, with spots around Cabo San Lucas receiving as much as 15 inches of rain, according to the NHC. A dangerous storm surge was likely along coastal areas that experience onshore hurricane-force winds, with large and destructive waves churning on the surface.

Norma is forecast to continue weakening as it pushes back into the Gulf of California and heads towards the west coast of Mexico at Sinaloa near Culiacan as a tropical storm on Monday.

The forecast cone for Hurricane Norma.(FOX Weather)

Invest 91E is also being tracked

Meanwhile, a second tropical disturbance farther south continues to show signs of development in what could eventually form a one-two punch to the Mexican coast with a high chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days.

Invest 91E swirls in the eastern Pacific.(FOX Weather)

Norma's remnants to eventually soak Desert Southwest, southern Plains

Norma will lose its tropical characteristics Monday after pushing ashore in the mountainous terrain of Sinaloa, but its deep fetch of moisture will live on, pushing into the Desert Southwest early next week and giving the southern Plains a one-two dose of tropical moisture.

Norma moisture to head into Southern Plains.(FOX Weather)

"A whole lot of moisture is going to feed in and head into the Desert Southwest. But you’re also going to be dealing with some moisture coming up from the Gulf (of Mexico)," says FOX Weather meteorologist Craig Herrera .

Norma moisture to head into Southern Plains.(FOX Weather)

"So for the next seven days, places like New Mexico , Texas and Oklahoma may see 2-3 inches of rain, potentially a little more," Herrera continued. "And we’ve got some more of that moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico next week which will also enhance some those rainfall totals in areas where we desperately need it, but it is going to be a lot (of rain)."

