Low 70s and clouds as system cools things down in Southeast Michigan

More clouds and even cooler weather is coming today.

We had scattered storms pop up overnight that drenched some areas, while others picked up next to nothing. As of 5 a.m., all the action is north of I-69 and heading north.

Most of the day looks dry with light showers coming back late in the afternoon or this evening and likely lingering in some fashion into Tuesday morning.

The rain won't amount to much.

Our weather has been and will be courtesy of low pressure slowly sliding across the Great Lakes which finally kicks out the area late Tuesday and by Wednesday we'll warm things back up.

Another cold front slips through Wednesday night and knocks our temperatures down Thursday & Friday, but we'll bounce back for the weekend.