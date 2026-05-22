Memorial Day weather: Rainy, cool start to the holiday weekend before temps head up
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Memorial Day weekend is getting underway, but first…
Did you see this morning’s sunrise?!?
Clouds increase ahead of our next system, which brings rain in tonight and keeps it around through most of Saturday.
It’s a wet, windy, and cool start to the holiday weekend, with most spots picking up between .25" and .75" of rain.
The back half of the weekend looks better as rain fades into less of a factor. A stray storm is possible Sunday afternoon, and we may even squeeze out a dry Memorial Day with temps climbing back into the 70s.
The warmer weather sticks around into next week too.