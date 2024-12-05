Metro Detroit road conditions: How the Thursday morning commute is looking after overnight snow

Though some roads are cleared and salted Thursday morning, others are a sheet of ice.

Overnight snow combined with strong winds left a coating of ice and snow on roads across Southeast Michigan, making for a potentially slower morning commute.

Dozens of schools have also canceled classes today due to the snow. Check the list here.

Check out the live traffic conditions before you hit the road this morning:

