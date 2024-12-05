Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit road conditions: How the Thursday morning commute is looking after overnight snow

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  December 5, 2024 6:20am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Snow moves out

Aside from a few lingering showers, the snow has moved out of Metro Detroit. The cold and heavy winds remain, though.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Though some roads are cleared and salted Thursday morning, others are a sheet of ice.

Overnight snow combined with strong winds left a coating of ice and snow on roads across Southeast Michigan, making for a potentially slower morning commute.

Dozens of schools have also canceled classes today due to the snow. Check the list here.

For the latest forecast, live radar, and more, download the FOX 2 Weather app.

Check out the live traffic conditions before you hit the road this morning:

Live traffic map: 

Crash updates: