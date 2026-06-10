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Metro Detroit severe weather: Hot day leads to severe storms across Michigan

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Severe Weather
Published June 10, 2026 8:57 PM EDT
Published June 10, 2026 8:57 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Severe storms are impacting Michigan after a dangerously hot Wednesday.
    • North of Southeast Michigan, a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Saginaw County near Bay City at 8:44 p.m.

(FOX 2) - Amid a hot day across Southeast Michigan, severe storms are expected to hit Metro Detroit later Wednesday night. 

A Heat Advisory was in effect for many as temperatures climb into the low 90s and high humidity sends the heat index closer to 100 degrees. In the evening, severe thunderstorms began to move through the state, leading to watches and warnings across Metro Detroit. 

North of Southeast Michigan, a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Saginaw County near Bay City at 8:44 p.m.

Timeline

  • 7:40 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm watch issued across all of Southeast and Mid-Michigan.
  • 8:42 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lenawee, Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.

Related

Heat index near 100, severe storm threat in play Wednesday evening
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Heat index near 100, severe storm threat in play Wednesday evening

A better chance for storms arrives tonight as Southeast Michigan sits under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

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