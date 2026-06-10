Metro Detroit severe weather: Hot day leads to severe storms across Michigan

The Brief Severe storms are impacting Michigan after a dangerously hot Wednesday. North of Southeast Michigan, a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Saginaw County near Bay City at 8:44 p.m.



Amid a hot day across Southeast Michigan, severe storms are expected to hit Metro Detroit later Wednesday night.

A Heat Advisory was in effect for many as temperatures climb into the low 90s and high humidity sends the heat index closer to 100 degrees. In the evening, severe thunderstorms began to move through the state, leading to watches and warnings across Metro Detroit.

North of Southeast Michigan, a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Saginaw County near Bay City at 8:44 p.m.

Timeline

7:40 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm watch issued across all of Southeast and Mid-Michigan.

8:42 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lenawee, Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.

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