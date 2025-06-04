Metro Detroit severe weather outlook: 60+ mph winds, downpours expected as storms arrive Wednesday

The Brief Storms are in the Wednesday afternoon and night forecast. There is a risk for severe weather, mainly between 2-9 p.m. Southeast Michigan falls into the Marginal risk category, with the greatest threats being downpours and winds that could reach 60 mph.



The summer heat sticks as we toss in some afternoon storms.

Highs climb into the 80s with humidity Wednesday.

Timeline:

Storms could arrive as early as 2 p.m., but coverage should stay pretty limited through much of the afternoon.

Rain becomes more widespread this evening and tonight, with the wet weather eventually tapering off heading into Thursday.

There is a risk for severe weather, mainly between 2-9 p.m. Wednesday.

Severe storm risk

Rain totals could climb to an inch or more in spots, with gusty winds that may hit severe limits between 2-9 p.m.

Southeast Michigan falls into the Marginal risk category, with the greatest threats being downpours and winds that could reach 60 mph.

A stray shower is possible Friday, but most of the day stays dry. A cooler, calmer weekend is on deck.