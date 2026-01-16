Metro Detroit snow forecast: More on the way to start the weekend as bitter cold maintains grip

The Brief More snow is expected Friday, mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Driving will likely be impacted by this. Scattered snow showers stick around for the weekend.



More snow is on the way for Metro Detroit.

While totals through the morning commute stay limited to just a couple tenths of an inch, it won’t take much to create a few slick spots. The steadiest and most widespread snow arrives late morning and lasts into the afternoon.

Snow totals still look to range from 1–3 inches for most, with the bulk falling between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

I imagine travel will get trickier as the day wears on.

Snow becomes less widespread tonight, but scattered showers stick around Saturday and Saturday night with minor accumulations still possible.

What's next:

Another weak system arrives Sunday night into Monday. Then attention turns to the cold. Wind chills plunge well below zero Monday morning, with an even colder feel settling in by Tuesday morning.

Afternoons won’t feel much better, with highs stuck in the teens, and we may even have to nudge those numbers lower. The cold eases later next week, but not in a major way as Winter keeps coming.