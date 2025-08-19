Metro Detroit storms kick off Tuesday as humidity returns to the forecast

The Brief A fresh round of storms kicks off Tuesday's weather with the potential for morning showers to continue popping up into the afternoon. Downpours and gusty conditions are possible during the most intense periods. Humidity will swoop in after rain leaves, hanging in the air until the evening with temperatures dip into the 60s



Rain and storms are on the move this morning across Southeast Michigan, and it won’t just be a quick hit.

The most active stretch looks to be between 7 and 11 a.m., but scattered showers and storms could still pop up after that and even into the afternoon and evening.

Some of these storms may be heavy at times with downpours and gusty winds, so it’s one of those days when you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy and plan for interruptions if you’re outside.

Temperatures will climb to around 81 degrees this afternoon, but what you’ll really notice is the uptick in humidity. It’s been pretty comfortable lately, but that stickiness is starting to creep back in.

Combine that with the storm chances, and it’s a classic unsettled August day.

Things quiet down once we get into Tuesday night. Showers and storms move out, skies begin to clear, and lows dip to about 67 degrees. A shift in the wind out of the north will actually help dry us out a little, giving us a break from the humidity heading into Thursday.

That break won’t last long, though. By the end of the week, temperatures will be back in the mid-80s with more sunshine. So after today’s messy setup, we’re trending warmer and brighter as we head toward the weekend.

