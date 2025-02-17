Metro Detroit warming centers: Where to stay warm during overnight freeze
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Though the snowy weather may have passed, the chilly temperatures are just beginning across Metro Detroit.
A cold weather advisory was made for Monday night in the thumb region with wind chill readings as low as -20 F.
It is expected to remain cold right through Friday.
Winter Weather Forecast
Timeline:
Rest of Monday Evening/Night:
- Blustery and cold with a few flurries
- Low: 2°F (Wind chill readings below zero at times)
Tuesday:
- Sun and clouds
- Cold and dry
- High: 16°F
Wednesday:
- Mostly cloudy
- Still cold
- High: Near 20°F
Thursday:
- Mostly cloudy with some morning flurries
- High: 23°F
Friday:
- Sun and clouds
- High: 28°F
Saturday:
- Mostly cloudy
- High: 29°F
Sunday:
- Mostly cloudy
- Not as cold
- High: 33°F
Meanwhile, as temperatures drop, the danger rises. To combat this, many community warming centers are opening up to help protect people from the cold.
Here is a list of locations throughout Metro Detroit.
Wayne County warming centers
Detroit warming centers
- Cass Community Social Services at 1534 Webb - Serves families and women
- Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries at 12900 W. Chicago - Serves families and women
- Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries at 3535 Third - Serves single males
- Pope Francis Center Bridge Housing Campus gym - Families and youth seeking shelter or warming center placements should contact the City of Detroit’s Housing Resource Services Helpline at 866-313-2520, operated 24/7 through Tuesday, Feb. 18.
A full list of recreation centers and police precincts can be found here.
All Detroit Public Library branches are available during their normal operating hours for residents to stay warm.
The Main Library is open:
- Monday and Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.,
- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon - 8 p.m.
- Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information, tap here.
Allen Park warming center
- Allen Park Community Center at 15800 White - 6 a.m. to 9:30 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Canton warming centers
- Canton Public Library at 1200 S. Canton Center - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Summit on the Parkway at 46000 Summit - 5:30-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Dearborn Heights warming centers
- Caroline Kennedy Library at 24590 George - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- John F. Kennedy Library at 24602 Van Born - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Richard A. Young Recreation Center at 5400 McKinley - 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday
- Berwyn Senior Recreation Center at 26155 Richardson - 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Eton Senior Recreation Center at 4900 Pardee - 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Ecorse warming center
- Ethel Stevenson Senior Center at 4072 W. Jefferson - 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Flat Rock warming center
- Flat Rock Community Center at 1 McGuire Street - 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 3:30-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Garden City warming centers
- Garden City Public Library at 31735 Maplewood - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Garden City Police Department at 6000 Middlebelt - 24 hours
- Radcliff Center at 1751 Radcliff - 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Grosse Ile warming center
- Grosse Ille Public Safety Building at 24525 Meridian - 24 hours
Grosse Pointe Farms warming center
- The Helm at 158 Ridge - Only for seniors and those with disabilities. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Hamtramck warming center
- Senior Plaza at 2620 Holbrook - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Inkster warming center
- Booker Dozier Recreation Center at 2025 Middlebelt
Lincoln Park warming centers
- Kennedy Memorial Building at 3240 Ferris - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Community Center at 3525 Dix - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Livonia warming centers
- Carl Sandburg Library at 30100 Seven Mile - noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
- Robert and Janet Bennett Civic Center Library at 32777 Five Mile - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Rockwood warming center
- Rockwood City Hall at 32409 Fort - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday
Southgate warming centers
- Southgate Senior Center at 14700 Reaume - 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Southgate Veterans Library at 14680 Dix Toledo - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Sumpter Township warming center
- Sumpter Township Community Center at 23501 Sumpter - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open after-hours when needed
Taylor warming centers
- William Ford Senior Activities Center at 6750 Troy - Seniors only. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Taylor Recreation Center at 22805 Goddard - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open after hours when needed
- Taylor Sportsplex at 13333 Telegraph - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Wayne warming center
- Hype Recreation Center at 4635 Howe - 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Westland warming centers
- Westland Fire Station 1 at 35701 Central City - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday
- Westland Fire Station 3 at 28801 Annapolis - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday
- Westland Police Department at 36701 Ford - 24 hours
- Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center at 32150 Dorsey - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday
Wyandotte warming center
- Copeland Center at 2306 4th - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Oakland County warming centers
Below are several warming centers. Find a map of Oakland County warming centers here.
Clawson warming centers
- Clawson City Hall at 425 N. Main - 24/7 through Wednesday
- Hunter Community Center at 509 Fisher - 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
Farmington Hills warming centers
- Costick Activities Center at 28600 W. Eleven Mile - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through 9 p.m. Thursday
- Fire Station #5 at 31455 W. Eleven Mile - 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily through 7 a.m. Thursday
Royal Oak warming centers
- Salter Community Center at 1545 E. Lincoln - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
- Royal Oak Farmers Market at 316 E. 11 Mile - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday
- Royal Oak Senior Center at 3500 Marais - Closed Monday. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
Macomb County warming centers
Can't see the list? Click here.
Monroe County warming centers
Can't see the list? Click here.