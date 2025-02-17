Metro Detroit warming centers: Where to stay warm during overnight freeze

article

Though the snowy weather may have passed, the chilly temperatures are just beginning across Metro Detroit.

A cold weather advisory was made for Monday night in the thumb region with wind chill readings as low as -20 F.

It is expected to remain cold right through Friday.

Winter Weather Forecast

Timeline:

Rest of Monday Evening/Night:

Blustery and cold with a few flurries

Low: 2°F (Wind chill readings below zero at times)

Tuesday:

Sun and clouds

Cold and dry

High: 16°F

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy

Still cold

High: Near 20°F

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy with some morning flurries

High: 23°F

Friday:

Sun and clouds

High: 28°F

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy

High: 29°F

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

High: 33°F

Featured article

Meanwhile, as temperatures drop, the danger rises. To combat this, many community warming centers are opening up to help protect people from the cold.

Here is a list of locations throughout Metro Detroit.

Wayne County warming centers

View a full list here.

Detroit warming centers

Cass Community Social Services at 1534 Webb - Serves families and women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries at 12900 W. Chicago - Serves families and women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries at 3535 Third - Serves single males

Pope Francis Center Bridge Housing Campus gym - Families and youth seeking shelter or warming center placements should contact the City of Detroit’s Housing Resource Services Helpline at 866-313-2520, operated 24/7 through Tuesday, Feb. 18.

A full list of recreation centers and police precincts can be found here.

All Detroit Public Library branches are available during their normal operating hours for residents to stay warm.

The Main Library is open:

Monday and Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.,

Tuesday and Wednesday from noon - 8 p.m.

Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, tap here.

Allen Park warming center

Allen Park Community Center at 15800 White - 6 a.m. to 9:30 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Canton warming centers

Canton Public Library at 1200 S. Canton Center - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Summit on the Parkway at 46000 Summit - 5:30-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Dearborn Heights warming centers

Caroline Kennedy Library at 24590 George - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

John F. Kennedy Library at 24602 Van Born - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Richard A. Young Recreation Center at 5400 McKinley - 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Berwyn Senior Recreation Center at 26155 Richardson - 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Eton Senior Recreation Center at 4900 Pardee - 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Ecorse warming center

Ethel Stevenson Senior Center at 4072 W. Jefferson - 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Flat Rock warming center

Flat Rock Community Center at 1 McGuire Street - 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 3:30-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Garden City warming centers

Garden City Public Library at 31735 Maplewood - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Garden City Police Department at 6000 Middlebelt - 24 hours

Radcliff Center at 1751 Radcliff - 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Grosse Ile warming center

Grosse Ille Public Safety Building at 24525 Meridian - 24 hours

Grosse Pointe Farms warming center

The Helm at 158 Ridge - Only for seniors and those with disabilities. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Hamtramck warming center

Senior Plaza at 2620 Holbrook - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Inkster warming center

Booker Dozier Recreation Center at 2025 Middlebelt

Lincoln Park warming centers

Kennedy Memorial Building at 3240 Ferris - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Community Center at 3525 Dix - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Livonia warming centers

Carl Sandburg Library at 30100 Seven Mile - noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Robert and Janet Bennett Civic Center Library at 32777 Five Mile - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Rockwood warming center

Rockwood City Hall at 32409 Fort - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

Southgate warming centers

Southgate Senior Center at 14700 Reaume - 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Southgate Veterans Library at 14680 Dix Toledo - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Sumpter Township warming center

Sumpter Township Community Center at 23501 Sumpter - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open after-hours when needed

Taylor warming centers

William Ford Senior Activities Center at 6750 Troy - Seniors only. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Taylor Recreation Center at 22805 Goddard - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open after hours when needed

Taylor Sportsplex at 13333 Telegraph - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Wayne warming center

Hype Recreation Center at 4635 Howe - 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Westland warming centers

Westland Fire Station 1 at 35701 Central City - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Westland Fire Station 3 at 28801 Annapolis - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Westland Police Department at 36701 Ford - 24 hours

Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center at 32150 Dorsey - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Wyandotte warming center

Copeland Center at 2306 4th - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Oakland County warming centers

Below are several warming centers. Find a map of Oakland County warming centers here.

Clawson warming centers

Clawson City Hall at 425 N. Main - 24/7 through Wednesday

Hunter Community Center at 509 Fisher - 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Farmington Hills warming centers

Costick Activities Center at 28600 W. Eleven Mile - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through 9 p.m. Thursday

Fire Station #5 at 31455 W. Eleven Mile - 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily through 7 a.m. Thursday

Royal Oak warming centers

Salter Community Center at 1545 E. Lincoln - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Royal Oak Farmers Market at 316 E. 11 Mile - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

Royal Oak Senior Center at 3500 Marais - Closed Monday. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Macomb County warming centers

Can't see the list? Click here.

Monroe County warming centers

Can't see the list? Click here.