Metro Detroit weather: Air Quality Alert continues as temps climb to 90s

An Air Quality Alert is in effect once again today with one major difference.

Yesterday's poor air quality was due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Today, that's more prevalent to our north, near Saginaw and Flint. Our Air Quality Alert is due to the formation of ground-level ozone.

This forms near the surface as chemicals from emissions, (think car exhaust, gas-powered lawn mowers, paint) cook under a summer sun. This increase in particulates is unhealthy for people with upper respiratory concerns, heart or lung issues, the elderly or very young. Limit the time you spend outdoors. The Air Quality Alert runs through today.

Learn more about these levels below.

Expect a hotter day in comparison to yesterday. 91 degrees is our go-to number for today. Yesterday it was 84, right at seasonal. The good news is once again, we won't have to deal with exceedingly high and uncomfortable humidity levels. But that will change too. Our refreshing north wind will veer to a southerly one, increasing our humidity levels tomorrow.

What's next:

Your Wednesday starts off mild and muggy. An approaching cold front will trigger afternoon and early evening storms, potentially lasting into Thursday morning. Friday brings cooler conditions with highs only near 80 degrees. A bit of a relief.

Air quality levels

Green (0-50 AQI)

Good - Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Yellow (51-100 AQI)

Moderate - Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Orange (101 to 150 AQI)

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Red (151-200)

Unhealthy - Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Purple (201-300)

Very Unhealthy - Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

Maroon (301+)

Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

Air quality health tips:

During unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI orange) to unhealthy for everyone air quality events (AQI red), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises the following:

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children, and teens, it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. ‘

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels), MDHHS advises the following for everyone: