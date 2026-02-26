Metro Detroit weather: Another cold day before temps spike to end the week

The Brief Temps in the teens start the day. While they will rise, Thursday will remain cold. Friday's highs will soar to near 50, but with wind. Temperatures drop back down for the weekend.



It will be another cold day in Metro Detroit, but not as frigid.

Temps start in the teens, but with very little wind. Wind chills stay mostly out of the single digits. Cold is still cold though, and we don’t warm a ton today with highs in the 30s under partly sunny skies.

Friday looks fantastic as we take aim at 50° with partly sunny skies. The one fly in the ointment is the wind, which will keep a bit of a chill in the air, and it sets us up for a colder feel this weekend.

Weekend forecast

That colder air comes with snow, too. Snow develops Saturday night and ends Sunday morning with around an inch possible. The good news is the cold doesn’t last long.

Temps rebound next week, and we’re back knocking on the door of 50 by week’s end.